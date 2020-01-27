This week on the QNS Podcast: Carranza abruptly ends an education town hall and a conversation with Lauren Ashcraft

This week on the QNS Podcast: A conversation with reporter Jenna Bagcal about her reporting on the CEC 26 meeting which was ended early by Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. And then, a conversation with Lauren Ashcraft, a comedian challenging Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney in New York’s 12th Congressional District. Ashcraft talks about her career, her platform and how she became a socialist.

