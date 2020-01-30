Cops seek duo who stole $7,000 from a Middle Village convenience store

Police are searching for two men who stole $7,000 from a convenience store in Middle Village on Sunday.

Authorities say the two duo forcibly entered D&P Convenience Store — located at 82-15 Eliot Ave. — through a back door at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 26. Once inside, the suspects removed $7,000 and attempted to remove a safe, but failed to do so. The men then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance video on Jan. 29 of the suspects breaking into the store.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.