Man impersonates police officer and assaults UPS driver in attempted South Ozone Park robbery: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for the man who impersonated a police officer and assaulted a UPS driver in South Ozone Park on Jan. 11.

Police said the suspect approached the 41-year-old UPS driver near 130-40 118th St. just before 4 p.m. and identified himself as a police officer. The man claimed he needed to inspect the inside of the delivery truck.

When the driver refused, the suspect smashed him in the head with a flashlight before fleeing the scene in a white sedan, according to authorities. Nothing was stolen from the truck.

The victim declined medical attention despite suffered pain and bruising.

Police released surveillance video and a photo of the suspect on Jan. 30.

