Man grabs woman’s buttocks in a Jackson Heights subway station: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with an alleged forceable touching incident in a Jackson Heights subway station last week.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, around 5:15 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was walking through the Roosevelt Avenue subway station when an unknown man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, police said. The man ran off toward the 7 train, according to the NYPD.

The woman was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

The man wanted for questioning is described as being 20 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and dark clothing.

As part of the investigation, police were able to recover a photo of the individual after the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.