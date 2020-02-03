Three in custody as cops investigate death of homeless man in South Richmond Hill

Police arrested three suspects — including a 17-year-old girl — in connection with the death of a homeless man in South Richmond Hill on Sunday.

Authorities received a call regarding an unconscious person on the front porch of 94-54 Lefferts Blvd. just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 2. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 27-year-old Pawandeep Singh — who authorities said was homeless — unconscious with a head injury. EMS arrived and pronounced Singh dead at the scene.

Police took a 25-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl into custody with charges against them pending.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.