School of Rock Queens to perform hits from British Invasion era in Elmhurst

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

School of Rock Queens, a school based on the idea of redefining the way people learn music, will open for Chad Szelinga’s Walking With Lions on Feb. 29 with a “British Invasion” set.

Songs from The Beatles, The Who and The Rolling Stones are all expected to be on the set list that 15 to 20 young performers will showcase before the school’s adult band plays a short set.

Paul Green started School of Rock in Philadelphia in 1998 and since then his method of teaching students music has spread to 250 schools according to Karen Flyer, general manager of School of Rock Queens.

The method is based on the idea that instead of simply learning an instrument, the school would teach all aspects of being a musician – including how to perform on stage, how to play instruments and how to play with others.

The method used to teach music at School of Rock “shortens the learning curve” because students stick with it, according to Flyer, who said it’s nice to have an activity where parents don’t have to force their kids to go.

School of Rock Queens, currently based in Whitestone, opened in fall 2019 and plans on moving to a new location in Bayside this Spring, Flyer said.

The school has a line up of 67 young musicians who not only learn how to play music but also how to be part of a band environment.

“It’s so much fun for the kids,” Flyer said.

And School of Rock provides opportunities beyond the front door of the classroom.

The best of the best from each of the franchise’s schools can compete to join a house band in which they travel and play shows. Students in a house band can try out for “All Stars” which allows them to tour the United States while vocal students can try out for “Center Stage” in which they have an opportunity to record for a weekend in Los Angeles.

The show will begin Feb. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Aloft Hotel in Elmhurst, with tickets sold at the door for $10 or at eventbrite.com.