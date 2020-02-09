Cops seek crooks who used stolen credit card in Ridgewood

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Ridgewood pizza joint and laundromat last month.

Authorities say the crooks used the credit card, which was reported stolen by a 24-year-old woman on Jan. 19, at Crown Chicken and Pizza — located at 701 Seneca Ave. — and at Gates Megawash Laundromat — located at 1815 Gates Ave. — later on Jan. 19. The credit card bandits spent a total of $50 at both locations, police said.

Cops released surveillance photos of the suspects on Feb. 8.

