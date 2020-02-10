Queens assemblyman hosts 11th annual ‘Valentines for Veterans’ drive

For the 11th year in a row, Assemblyman Mike Miller hosted “Valentines for Veterans” drive for St. Alban’s Veterans’ Home on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Miller presented the donations to veterans with the help of local organizations Glendale Civilian Observation Patrol, Vietnam Veterans of America Queens Chapter 32, and Rotary Club of South Queens. Donations usually include travel-size toiletries and new clothing items.

Miller, who represents parts of Ridgewood, Glendale, Woodhaven and Richmond Hill, said this is one of his favorite events “because it brings the community together to say ‘thank you.’”

“Our veterans have given us our freedom and have secured our way of life,” Miller said. “They have sacrificed their time with their families, have been abroad on tours during the holidays and served thousands of miles away from our country. They defended us from our enemies and kept us out of harm’s way abroad and on our soil.”

This year, they received donations from numerous organizations and individuals, including Blessed Mother of Sodality of St. Mary Gate of Heaven, Cooks Arts and Crafts Shoppe, Glendale American Legion Post 104, Ozone Park Block Association, Greater Ridgewood Youth Council and St. Mary Gate of Heaven Crochet Society, among others.

In celebration of Valentines Day, some schools around the area not only donated items, but also had their students write cards for the veterans. The schools who participated are Divine Mercy Academy, St. Thomas the Apostle Academy, St. Mary Gate of Heaven School, P.S. 66, P.S. 254, P.S. 68, P.S. 239, P.S. 97, P.S. 60 and I.S. 77.