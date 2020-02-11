Flushing chirpractor honored at Nassau BOCES for support of career and technical education

Richard Pashayan, a chiropractor from Flushing, was honored at the Nassau BOCES Barry Tech Industry Advisory Recognition Brunch on Feb. 7.

The event, held at the Joseph M. Barry Career and Technical Education Center, was an opportunity for Nassau BOCES board members, administrators, faculty, staff and students to thank local business leaders like Pashayan for their ongoing guidance and support.

At the brunch, Pashayan and other industry partners were honored by Nassau BOCES administrators, government officials, community leaders and Barry Tech alumni. They were given a red carpet welcome by student ambassadors, awarded with plaques and certificates thanking them for their contributions, and treated to a delicious brunch prepared by Barry Tech Culinary students.

They were also given a comprehensive tour of the state-of-the-art Joseph M. Barry Career and Technical Education Center, and invited to meet with faculty and guidance counselors to inform curriculum for the coming year, ensuring that it is up to date with the most current industry standards.

Barry Tech is a career and technical education high school that offers 40 hands-on courses designed to help students develop the skills they need to get a step ahead in their chosen career fields. Classes are taught in a state-of-the-art facility simulating real-world work environments that meet current industry standards. Classes may be held in an airplane hangar, horse-training stable, carpentry shop or video production studio.

The members of the faculty are professionals in their fields who are eager to share their experience and expertise. After completing their studies, students can attend a two- or four-year college, enter the workforce or continue advanced career studies in a technical training school.

“Nassau BOCES is all about building careers, sharing knowledge, developing skills and helping high school students figure out their paths in life. We cannot do this without the support of our industry partners,” said Work Experience Teacher Coordinator Randi O’Moore. “They are crucial to the success of our students. Local business owners, managers, supervisors and seasoned employees share their expertise with our students so that they can make informed decisions to guide their lives.”