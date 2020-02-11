New York Hall of Science’s ‘Survival: The Exhibition’ promises adventure, fun and science

Adventure awaits visitors of all ages to the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) with “Survival: The Exhibition,” opening Feb. 15, 2020. The highly engaging and immersive exhibition includes hands-on challenges, an indoor zip line and a ropes course.

“Survival: The Exhibition” will be open through Sept. 13, 2020.

Created by Imagine Exhibitions Inc., “Survival: The Exhibition” is the world’s first and only traveling exhibition that provides practical, real-world, and science-based techniques to prepare visitors of all ages for survival situations they may actually face in their lifetimes.

An interactive, informative and safe place to learn and test essential survival skills, the exhibition features nine zones with immersive scenic and theatrical elements that simulate extreme scenarios. Each zone combines STEM concepts with hands-on challenges that teach the scientific principles behind key survival tactics.

“Imagine if you were swept away by a river’s strong current or if you had to find water in the desert in order to survive. Would you know what to do?” said Brian Avenius, chief marketing officer at NYSCI. “The unknown doesn’t have to be scary as long as you’re prepared. At ‘Survival: The Exhibition,’ you will learn the skills you need to be prepared no matter what situation you find yourself in. And you’ll have fun doing it!”

As kids and families move through the exhibition, they will visit a variety of simulated climates and topography that offer unique challenges to human survival. From the rainforest to the high mountains, from the extreme cold to the temperate forest, each zone focuses on a critical survival skill with instructional, hands-on challenges that build on one another throughout the experience, allowing young people to develop more advanced skills as they progress.

While the exhibition transports visitors to the world’s most breathtaking scenery and awe-inspiring locales, core messages encourage guests to learn about and engage with their local community and prepare for the unexpected in their own backyard. With the knowledge that most accidents occur within a mile of the home, ‘Survival: The Exhibition’ empowers visitors to stay cool, calm and collected in an emergency.

“I’m thrilled that Imagine Exhibitions is bringing ‘Survival: The Exhibition’ to the New York Hall of Science,” said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “As a lover of the outdoors myself, it was important to me to develop an experience that inspires young adventurers to gain the confidence to safely explore the world while learning to problem solve, collaborate, and think critically.”

‘Survival: The Exhibition’ was built with input from a panel of expert advisors in the fields of anthropology, geography, recreation management, wilderness survival and herbalism. Through collaboration and problem solving, guests will learn first aid, signaling and navigation, outdoor gear essentials, how to find food and water, and more.

The exhibition invites visitors to experience the thrill of adventure as they come face-to-face with a life-sized bear, gain an appreciation for the wonders of nature when they identify edible from poisonous plants, and prepare for the unexpected as they practice CPR in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

The exhibition culminates in the Adventure Zone Ropes Course and Zip Line, where visitors’ confidence and problem-solving skills are put to the test. Course obstacles and activities teach balance, focus, coordination and concentration while building resilience and determination in the face of adversity. Adventure Zone participants must be at least 4 feet tall and weigh between 35 to 275 pounds.

“Survival: The Exhibition” will be open daily to the public for a limited engagement from Feb. 15 to Sept. 13, 2020. It will be closed on Sept. 7 for Labor Day. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday (last entry at 4 pm), and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (last entry at 5 p.m.).

Entry is timed with sessions on the top of every hour. Entry to the exhibition costs $7 per person, plus NYSCI admission. Museum members can enter for free. Discounted combo tickets are available online. For more information, visit nysci.org/event/survival.