Man punches safety officer in the face inside Rego Park elementary school: NYPD

Police are searching for the man who punched a safety officer in the face inside of a Rego Park elementary school on Friday.

Authorities say the suspect entered P.S. 175 — located at 64-35 102nd Street — around 8 a.m. on Feb. 14 and struck up a conversation with the assigned NYPD school safety officer.

The suspect then punched the agent in the face, which left a cut on her lip, before fleeing to parts unknown. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and was subsequently released.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Feb. 15.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.