Queens lawmaker honors Forest Hills Plaza College for renowned Court Reporting Program

Every February, National Court Reporting and Captioning Week honors court stenographers and recognizes their invaluable contributions to the law.

Plaza College, located at 118-33 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, is the only school in New York City that offers a degree program in Court Reporting. In celebration of the institution’s program, Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. presented the school with a proclamation to commend its dedication to preparing students for careers in the rapidly growing industry.

“This is a proud moment for Plaza College. We are endlessly dedicated to preparing our Court Reporting students to be skilled professionals,” said Plaza College President, Charles Callahan III. “Being recognized by Senator Addabbo is a great honor and we look forward to continuing to help the Court Reporting industry flourish in the future.”

A serious nationwide shortage of court reporters already exists, a problem that will only become worse with impending retirements, as court reporters are on average 53 years old.

During his visit to Plaza College, Addabbo discussed his appreciation for the industry and the individuals who create an accurate record of the official spoken word.

“Court reporting and captioning is a vital skill that helps keep an accurate account of what takes place in courtrooms, and even in the state Legislature, as well as informing the deaf and hard-of-hearing with the necessary information they need,” Addabbo said. “It was a privilege to honor Plaza College with a proclamation recognizing their wonderful Court Reporting and Captioning program during National Court Reporting and Captioning Week, and the hardworking students who help make that program a success. I truly appreciate Plaza College’s commitment to the quality, diverse educational programs it offers.”

Plaza College has successfully introduced stenography to the next generation by educating high school students and others interested in the career field about the many opportunities available.

In partnership with the National Court Reporters Association, Plaza College offers students a free four week introductory program to Steno Machine Shorthand called A to Z.

“Imagine a career with a ringside seat to all the action. From capturing the official record in high-profile criminal trials, speeches on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, to major sporting events or breaking news, a career in court reporting or captioning can lead to unlimited opportunities,” said Cynthia Bruce Andrews, the NCRA senior director, Education and Certifications.