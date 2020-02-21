Quantcast

Man steals watches worth more than $1,000 from T-Mobile store in Flushing: NYPD

Photo via NYPD

Police are searching for the man who stole more than $1,000 worth of loot from a cellphone store in Flushing last weekend.

Authorities say the suspect entered the T-Mobile store at 135-37 40th Road in Flushing around 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 and snatched two watches valued at $1,030 before fleeing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Man steals sunglasses worth $3,500 in Jamaica: NYPD
Man steals sunglasses worth $3,500 in Jamaica: NYPD
Cops seek crooks who used stolen credit card in Ridgewood
Cops seek crooks who used stolen credit card in Ridgewood


Skip to toolbar