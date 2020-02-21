Queens Botanical Garden Board of Trustees welcomes four new members

Queens Botanical Garden’s Board of Trustees welcomed four new members to its team to support the Garden’s mission by using their expertise in steering initiatives and bringing the organization’s goals to fruition.

The new members — Edward Ip, Raymond Jasen, Ari Jonisch, and Li Li — will join the Garden’s team of 15 talented board members.

“I’m thrilled to welcome all our new board members — an outstanding group of individuals excited about helping the Garden grow,” said QBG Board Chair Neil Fleischman. “We are a big family at the Garden and we do some wonderful things together!”

QBG Executive Director Susan Lacerte said they’re delighted to have the new members come on board.

“As we look ahead in 2020, ‘more’ is the theme that drives us forward — more flowers, trees, visitors, members — just more,” Lacerte said. “To do all that, we need passionate people helping to lead the Garden, so we’re very lucky to have Ed, Raymond, Ari, and Li come on board.”

Edward Ip

A proud New Yorker and Long Island City resident, Ip is an entrepreneur with a passion for solving complex business operations and strategic challenges. He is an active member of Mensa and EO (Entrepreneur Organization of NY) and serves as advisory board member to several private companies and nonprofit organizations. Some of the current and past nonprofits include the American Cancer Society, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, New York Lions Club, and Taste of Tribeca.

“I am excited and honored to join the board of trustees at Queens Botanical Garden, whose roots go back to the times when Queens hosted the historical World’s Fair,” said Ip said. “Over the years, the organization hosted millions of visitors and continues to charm and surprise them with its inspiring gardens, cultural events, and innovative community-oriented educational programs that celebrate people, plants, and cultures.”

Raymond Jasen

Having spent more than 27 years in the financial services industry, Jasen has led in-house teams of 15 to over 250 tax professionals and staff in the areas of tax planning, financial reporting, income tax compliance, tax controversy and litigation, regulatory relations, tax transformation, tax technology, and operational risk management. Jasen is a graduate of Harvard Law School and he currently serves as a Board Member at Flushing Town Hall. A Great Neck resident, Jasen goes to the Garden almost every Sunday to read and relax on the bench he adopted in honor of his grandparents.

“Fueled by the blending of cultures, and the sights, sounds, and smells of the world, Flushing seems to be running at full throttle 24-hours a day,” Jasen said. “In the midst of all of this energy, Queens Botanical Garden provides the people of Flushing with a serene and beautiful haven for peaceful contemplation and a place to recharge and become reacquainted with the wonders of nature. I am excited to support the incredible work that Susan and her team does every day to ensure that the critical role the Garden plays in the life of Queens today carries on for many generations to come.”

Ari Jonisch

Jonisch is chairman of the Department of Radiology at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and chief of the Musculoskeletal Section of Main Street Radiology. Jonisch also serves as clinical assistant professor in Radiology at Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University. He received his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse after completing his BS in Biology at Binghamton University. He completed his residency at Yale New Haven Hospital Radiology Residency. He has four children and currently resides in Harrison, NY.

“I’m very excited to be serving on the board of an organization that has been stimulating the Queens community for many years” Jonisch said. “Having this botanical experience in the heart of Queens is a tremendous asset for the borough and the city. Hopefully I can contribute in some small way.”

Li Li

Li has over 19 years of experience in retail and commercial banking, having worked previously at HSBC, Sovereign Bank, JPMorgan Chase Bank, among others. Li is a graduate of Binghamton University with Bachelor of Science degree in Management. She is fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, Fujianese, and English. Li has two children and lives in College Point.

“I am thrilled to join the lovely QBG family!” Li said. “I have been living and working in Queens over 12 years and attending numerous events hosted by QBG. The Garden is a true hidden gem in our community. Let’s make it shine!”