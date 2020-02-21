Women’s Club of Forest Hills grants $10K to New York Families for Autistic Children

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

The Women’s Club of Forest Hills (WCFH) awarded $10,000 to New York Families for Autistic Children (NYFAC) on Feb. 11.

The funds are expected to boost programming opportunities at NYFAC, which is based on the needs and aspirations of those they support.

“These funds will help us to provide even better programs for the children and young adults that we support and help them to become more independent,” said James Sherry, CEO of NYFAC.

NYFAC said it plans on continuing the partnership with the Women’s Club of Forest Hills for the foreseeable future, with WCFH providing philanthropic funding.

The partnership started after WCFH had first-hand experience with the work NYFAC is doing and were happy with what they saw, according to Sherry.

In addition to philanthropic funding, WCFH will be a participant in events and activities NYFAC organizes.

NYFAC has doubled its active participation in its day programs and now hosts 30 active participants.

Day programming at NYFAC includes art programs which it expects to enhance as a result of this funding, as well as giving participants opportunities to integrate into the community. In the past NYFAC has taken its members to the Federal Reserve in Manhattan and local museums.