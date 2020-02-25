Brute punches man in the face and steals cash in Woodhaven robbery

Cops are searching for the man who assaulted a senior and stole $40 from his wallet in Woodhaven on Sunday.

Authorities say the suspect followed a 68-year-old man into a residential building near 92nd Street and Jamaica Avenue at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 before knocking him to the ground and punching him in the face repeatedly. The man removed the victim’s wallet from his pocket and fled eastbound on Jamaica Avenue with $40, police say.

The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Feb. 24.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.