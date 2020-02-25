Ridgewood dive bar to bring together lineup of influential avant-garde guitarists

Over the course of the past 40 years, Loren Connors pioneered a form of impressionistic electric guitar pieces that have inspired generations of ambient and experimental musicians in the know.

On March 15, Connors will bring his guitar improvisations to Ridgewood, joining a group of like minded musicians in a “Night of Fearless Guitarists” at the Windjammer, located at 552 Grandview Ave.

For decades, Connors has steadily documented his life through a generous output of improvised guitar sketches and collaborations. Sometimes reminiscent of southern blues guitar technique, sometimes an exercise in sonic textures more akin to noise music, Connors has recorded thousands of hours of music over the years.

He will perform with his wife and collaborator Suzanne Langille on vocals as a part of a lineup featuring like-minded guitar radical and long-time creative peer Alan Licht. Langille is a unique vocalist and lyricist who performs with Loren Connors, Neel Murgai, poet Yuko Otomo, and avant-rock band Haunted House.

Licht is a fixture of experimental music unto himself after having explored minimalist and noise genres for decades and worked with Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo and Yoko Ono.

The bill will also feature touring Quebecois guitarist Dora Bleu and Ava Mendoza. Bleu’s dreamlike guitar compositions range from pensive musical exercises to forms of protest music. Mendoza has been described as “deconstructing blues and punk into brutal shredfests.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. The show will have a $10 cover.