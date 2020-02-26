Exclusive: Former Borough President Claire Shulman continues support of Donovan Richards with new campaign ad

She was by his side on a warm October day to endorse Councilman Donovan Richards for Queens borough president and with just weeks to go until the March 24 special election, Claire Shulman is still promoting his campaign.

Shulman, who turned 94 on Feb. 23, is the star of a new television ad the Richard’s campaign is rolling out this week.

“I’m here to tell you about a wonderful young guy named Donovan Richards,” Shulman said. “I am supporting him for Queens borough president because his record is incredible. What he has done for Rockaway and southeast Queens is unbelievable.”

Shulman was the first woman elected as Queens borough president, a position she held for 16 years, from 1986 until 2002. When Richards launched his campaign at the iconic Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Shulman said “he has the ability. He has the experience. He has the energy. His record is nothing short of a miracle.”

Richards was first elected to the City Council in 2013 and as chair of the Committee on Environmental Protection he addressed the decades-old systemic issue of flooding in southeast Queens. He secured more than $1.5 billion to help fill the enormous sewer infrastructure hole in southeast Queens.

As chair of Zoning and Franchises, he helped negotiate a stronger and more inclusive affordable housing plan and Richards secured $288 million in investments for his own local rezoning in Far Rockaway.

“He really could be a great borough president,” Shulman says at the end of the campaign ad. “He will do a great job taking Queens to the next level.”

Richards has also been endorsed by the New York Hotel Trades Council, DC 37, Local 372, 32BJ, the United Federation of Teachers and the Queens County Democratic Party.