Creep exposes his genitals to a woman in Sunnyside: NYPD

Police are searching for the creep who flashed a woman in Sunnyside earlier in February.

Authorities say a 34-year-old woman was sitting alone in her car near 43rd Avenue and 45th Street at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 when the man approached the vehicle. The suspect then exposed his genitals in front of the victim at the driver’s side door before fleeing on foot southbound on 46th Street, police said.

Cops released photos of the suspect on Feb. 26.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.