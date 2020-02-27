Seven-story residential apartments planned for Happy Days clothing site in Ridgewood

In January, the new owner of 17-11 Hancock St. — formerly Happy Days children’s clothing store — filed permits to build a seven-story residential building on the property.

The property was sold along with adjoining plots at 56-40/56-42 Myrtle Ave., near the M and L subway lines, for $9.3 million in November.

The proposed 70-foot-tall development will yield 60 units and 47,756 square feet — 39,673 of which is designated for residential space. The plans call for a 30-foot-long yard in the back of the building.

The owner on file, Leo Kaufman, listed the application under the Hancock Residence LLC. Over the past five years, Kaufman has developed two other small-scale apartment complexes nearby at 18 Stanhope St. and 79 Stanhope St. on the other side of the Bushwick border.

As New York Yimby reported, the average size of the unit, which would be approximately 661 square feet, suggests that they would be rentals.

After being filed on Jan. 2, the application is still pending with the Department of Buildings.