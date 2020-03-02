This week on the QNS Podcast: Congressional Candidate Suraj Patel

This week on the QNS Podcast, we speak with Suraj Patel, an attorney, activist and professor running to represent northwest Queens in Congress. We chat with Patel about his reasons for running, his legislative priorities and what he’s learned since running for the same seat in 2018.

We also head to a community workshop concerning the proposed BQX, a streetcar line that would run from northwest Queens, down along the Brooklyn waterfront. The project’s opponents say there are several problems with the current plan.

The QNS Podcast is available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else podcasts are available. The QNS Podcast can be streamed at Schneps Broadcasting.

This episode was co-produced and co-hosted by Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye, who also edited and mixed the episode. Our reporters are Max Parrott, Carlotta Mohamed, Bill Parry, Jenna Bagcal, Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye. Our editor is Zachary Gewelb. Music by Blue Dot Sessions. This podcast is published by Schneps Media.