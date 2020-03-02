Winning lottery ticket worth over $32K sold in East Elmhurst

Multiple top-prize winning Take-5 tickets were sold in New York on Saturday, Feb. 29, the New York Lottery announced over the weekend. One of the two tickets was sold in East Elmhurst and is worth more than $32,000.

The winning ticket from Queens was purchased at Your Wholesome Food No. 2, located at 82-20 31st Ave. The prize money will be split between the two tickets, the second of which was sold in Canandaigua, NY. Each ticket is worth $32,547.50.

The owners of the winning tickets have up to one year from the day of the drawing to claim their prize.

The New York lottery is the largest lottery in the country. The lottery’s contribution to education in New York represented about 13 percent of the total state education aid to local school districts, according to the New York State Gaming Commission.

Take-5 numbers are drawn daily from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place at 11:21 p.m.