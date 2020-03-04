Man steals car as owner feeds cats in Astoria: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man involved with a grand larceny in Astoria in January.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, around 8 p.m., a 63-year-old woman parked her 1999 Volvo sedan opposite 30-39 43rd St., left the keys in the ignition and got out of the car to leave some food for cats, according to police.

As she fed the animals, an unidentified person got into the woman’s car and drove off, eventually abandoning the vehicle in front of 41-16 Broadway, the NYPD says.

According to the police, the individual was later captured on surveillance video making a $25 purchase in a liquor store located at 51-13 Broadway, using a credit card belonging to the car owner, which she had left in one of the car’s compartments.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.