Astoria’s Frank Sinatra School of the Arts to present limited run of the musical ‘Hairspray’

BY GRANT LANCASTER

Students at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria are starting their two-weekend run of iconic musical Hairspray on Thursday.

The musical tackles race relations in 1960s Baltimore and features famous musical numbers like “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

Performances run March 5-7 and March 12-14, with one show at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and two shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

General admission tickets are $25 and tickets for students and seniors are $15.

Musician and painter Tony Bennett opened the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts as a public performing arts school in 2001 in Astoria, Bennett’s hometown. The school also receives support from Exploring the Arts, a nonprofit that Bennett and his wife started.

This story first appeared on amny.com.