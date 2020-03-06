This Astoria street is the noisiest in the city: Report

If you’re looking for some peace and quiet, there are several streets in Queens that you should absolutely avoid, according to a new report.

After compiling 311 complaints made from January 2019 until February 2020, PropertyClub found that no other street in New York City had more noise complaints than 8th Street in Astoria. In that time, 2,638 calls were made to 311 with complaints about noise. But it wasn’t just one cacophonous street in Astoria that got the borough noticed by PropertyClub – four of the top five noisiest streets in the city were in Queens.

The second loudest street in the city was Madison Street in Glendale, the third loudest was 9th Street in Astoria, and the fifth loudest was 1st Street, also in Astoria. Grand Concourse in the Bronx came in fourth on PropertyClub’s list.

It seems that across the city, nothing is more infuriating to residents than loud music and party noises, which make up the bulk of noise complaints made to 311.

This was true on 8th Street, where 1,824 calls were made about loud music or party noise from January 2019 to February 2020. For comparison, only 64 complaints were made about loud televisions during the same timeframe.

A possible explanation for the high volume of noise complaints made on 8th Street and 1st Street, is the high volume of people who live there. The two blocks border the Astoria Houses, a group of 22 public housing buildings in northwest Astoria with over 1,000 apartments between them. The street is also a neighbor to a school bus depot and a handful of industrial buildings.

Elsewhere on PropertyClub’s list were several major surprises.

While one might expect Manhattan to be the noisiest borough, it only accounted for 10 of the 50 noisiest streets in the city, according to PropertyClub. The loudest borough, PropertyClub found, was Brooklyn, where it’s residents collectively made 73,744 complaints about noise from January 2019 to February 2020.

If one is looking for silent serenity, the data suggests a move to Staten Island, where things are either very quiet or people just don’t complain.

See PropertyClub’s full list of noisy streets below.