Local bank looks to end period poverty through partnership with nonprofit

BY MADDISON FARRIS

In honor of Women’s History Month, the First Central Savings Bank is teaming up with a nonprofit with the hope of improving the lives of Queens’ female residents.

The First Central Savings Bank is partnering with The White Lotus Collective (TWLC) to put an end to period poverty through the collection and distribution of menstruation kits throughout Queens, according to the bank.

The kits will include pads, tampons and an instructional pamphlet.

The initiative will also give way to enhanced education material for various topics such as menstruation, mental health, LGBTQ+ health and sexuality, sexual and reproductive health, pregnancy and parenthood.

“This is especially important to raise awareness about the access to menstruation education and resources in our community,” said Anna-Marie Vallone, a vice president at FCSB.

The first “Build a Box” day will be on May 2, in Forest Hills. Donations of women’s hygiene products will be collected to push period poverty to the sidelines.