Flushing Town Hall postpones upcoming events due to coronavirus outbreak

Given recent developments amid the coronavirus outbreak, Flushing Town Hall has announced it will be postponing this weekend’s scheduled events until further notice.

Global Mashup 2: Hungary Meets Ghana on Saturday, March 14 and The Very Hungry Caterpillar on Sunday, March 15, have been postponed with plans for a later date, according to Ellen Kodadek, executive and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall.

Additionally, Kodadek said Flushing Town Hall is exploring postponing dates for all upcoming events currently scheduled through March 31.

“We recognize that there is heightened concern about the reach of this virus, particularly given the endless news cycle,” Kodadek said. “This is an uncertain time for everyone, and we will continue to make decisions informed by the information we have and the guidance of public health officials.”

Flushing Town Hall has been following guidance from city, state, and federal agencies, especially the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, which is working closely with cultural institutions on public land.

“We proactively increased and intensified our already thorough cleaning routines and will continue to do so,” Kodadek said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will adapt our protocols as directed to Keep Flushing Town Hall as safe as possible for all who come through our doors. It’s important to us as an institution that we do our part, because we care about our community, and the future of our city.”

For those who have purchased a ticket to an event that has been postponed, Flushing Town Hall will honor that ticket when the event is rescheduled, or you may request a refund by contacting the box office.

The organization is asking the public to consider converting the ticket to a tax-deductible donation, which would be greatly appreciated at this time. For updates visit: www.flushingtownhall.org.