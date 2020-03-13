This week on the QNS Podcast: The Queens borough president special election

This week on the QNS Podcast, hosts Jacob Kaye and Angélica Acevedo go over everything you need to know about the special election for Queens borough president. They go over the candidates and they positions they’ve taken. Also discussed, some information about voting and voting early.

At the time of publication, there is no change to the election – which takes place on March 24 – due to the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City.

The QNS Podcast is available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else podcasts are available.

This episode was co-produced and co-hosted by Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye, who also edited and mixed the episode. Our reporters are Max Parrott, Carlotta Mohamed, Bill Parry, Jenna Bagcal, Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye. Our editor is Zachary Gewelb. Music by Blue Dot Sessions. This podcast is published by Schneps Media.