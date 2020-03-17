Addabbo postpones upcoming events due to coronavirus outbreak

With New York City and state closing down large-scale events due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, state Senator Joseph Addabbo is postponing all events on his calendar for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Hiring Event in conjunction with the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, currently scheduled for Friday, March 20, at Peninsula Library, is now canceled and is in the process of being moved to another date.

With all Queens Public Library branches closed until further notice, Addabbo’s Mobile Office Hours events, which take place at Queens Public Library branches throughout his district, are being postponed.

The free mammogram screening with Assemblyman Brian Barnwell’s office, previously scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, at Maspeth Federal Savings Bank has been moved to Friday, Aug. 21, at the same location.

“We are in an unprecedented situation in the city, state and country right now and the spread of the coronavirus, so some changes must be made and some of our events need to be moved,” Addabbo said. “It may be inconvenient for some, but we all need to pitch in to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to the most vulnerable members of the public. Please call my office with any questions you may have about the rescheduling of any of our events.”

Addabbo’s district offices will remain open until the governor mandates that they be closed. Until that time, Addabbo suggests his constituents call into one of his district offices with any questions they may have to comply with the state’s social distancing policy.

Addabbo’s offices have a 24/7 live operator to take any calls. His district office in Howard Beach can be reached at 718-738-1111; the Middle Village satellite office can be reached at 718-497-1630; and the Rockaways satellite office can be reached at 718-318-0702.

“As this situation moves forward we will keep the public informed of any cancellations or changes to all of our events, as well as any community-related matters,” Addabbo said.