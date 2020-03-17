Driver fatally strikes senior pedestrian in Jackson Heights: NYPD

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a driver fatally struck a senior pedestrian who was using an electric scooter in Jackson Heights on Saturday.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a call regarding the collision at the intersection of 74th Street and 30th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on March 14. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were told that 76-year-old Carolyn Egger, of 75th Street, had been transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation determined that the 57-year-old driver of a 2001 Nissan SUV was traveling northbound on 74th Street. The driver stopped before proceeding into the intersection, and turned right onto eastbound 30th Avenue, according to authorities.

At that time, Egger — who was utilizing an electric mobility scooter — was attempting to cross 74th Street westbound in the crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle.

The driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.