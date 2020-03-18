$500,000 lotto ticket purchased in Jackson Heights

Someone in Queens is now a half-a-million dollars richer.

A top-prize winning Pick 10 ticket worth $500,000 was purchased at Hanu NY Inc., located at 87-03 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights, for the March 16 drawing, the New York Lottery announced this week.

The person who purchased the ticket has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Each Pick 10 drawing takes place every night around 8:30 p.m. The winning 10 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 80.

The New York Lottery is the biggest in the nation. During fiscal year 2018-2019, the lottery contributed around $3.47 billion to schools across the state.