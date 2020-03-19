Northwell Health to delay payments for patients financially impacted by coronavirus pandemic

Northwell Health announced Thursday that it would delay payments with zero percent interest for a minimum of 60 days for patients who receive medical services and have been enduring financial distress as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Northwell Health, New York state’s largest health care provider and the state’s largest private employer, has been on the frontline and among the first U.S. health systems to test and treat for COVID-19.

The health system said they’re taking a financial step to help alleviate the economic pressure and stress many families are experiencing as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

“We are first and foremost an organization committed to the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” said Richard Miller, Northwell’s executive vice president and chief business strategy officer. “We live and work here too and are cognizant of the impact the virus is having on people’s physical, mental and financial health. All of these things are connected. We pride ourselves on being a partner with those we serve and being part of the solution to the challenges we collectively face.”

According to Miller, the initiative is an extension of Northwell’s already robust financial assistance programs, which include payment plan options.

“We’ve always worked with our patients, devising programs that are consistent with their ability to pay,” Miller said. “It’s something we’ve had in place for many years.”

Northwell’s financial assistance programs apply to individuals making up to 500 percent of federal poverty guidelines, exceeding New York State regulations requiring financial assistance for those earning up to 300 percent of the federal benchmarks.

“We will delay payments for a minimum of 60 days for those impacted financially by this crisis and, as always, work with them afterwards,” Miller said. “The important thing to remember is that nobody should delay needed medical services because of their ability to pay. If you’re experiencing any kind of financial hardship whether it’s related to COVID-19 or other factors, the important thing is to contact us. We will always work with you.”

For those individuals seeking financial assistance with Northwell Health hospital payments, or need to delay payments due to lost wages or other financial hardship caused by COVID-19, call 888-214-4066.