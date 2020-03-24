Cops searching for man who groped teen on Jamaica bus: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl on a bus in Jamaica earlier this year.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, around 5:50 p.m., an unidentified man touched the side of a 15-year-old girl’s breast and buttocks while riding a westbound Q85 bus on Archer Avenue, according to police. When the girl and her 36-yeah-old mother confronted the man about the sexual assault, the man got off the bus and fled in an unknown direction, police say.

Police describe the individual as being in his 30s with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue and black baseball cap, a black hooded sweater and a black coat with a fur-lined hood.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.