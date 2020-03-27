Queens senator hosts virtual town halls with constituents during coronavirus crisis

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

State Senator James Sanders Jr., has been and plans to hold more “virtual town halls” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town halls are held on his Facebook page at 4 p.m. and allows viewers to call in with their questions about their neighborhoods. The town halls are community specific and focus on certain communities each day.

Sanders represents the 10th district of New York, which includes which includes covers Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park, Jamaica, Rochdale Village, Rosedale and parts of Far Rockaway

The planned March 27 town hall will focus on the Rockaways and Saturday’s will focus on South Ozone Park and Richmond Hill.

Representatives of Sanders’ office said that as of now, Saturday is the last virtual town hall scheduled, but that if a need arises there may be more scheduled.

Earlier this week South Jamaica, Rochdale Village and Springfield Gardens residents had their questions answered during the town halls.

Questions in Thursday’s town hall focused on health and economic questions that were answered by NYCHA, NYC Dept. of Health and the NYC Food Bank in addition to Sanders himself.