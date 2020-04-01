SEE IT: 35-foot humpback whale washes up on Rockaway’s Riis Park

State environmental officials were investigating the death of a 35-foot humpback whale that washed ashore on Jacob Riis Park beach in Rockaway, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say that according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there is currently no evidence that animals can spread COVID-19 to other animals, including people.

Police from the 101st Precinct and officers from the Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a call Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m. regarding a large humpback whale that washed ashore at Jacob Riis Park. When officers arrived, they found the huge whale beached in the rough surf.

Members of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, New York’s lead large whale response organization, was notified to investigate the death and to work on a disposal plan to have the whale buried on the beach.

Atlantic Marine Conservation Society “AMSEAS” issued a statement on the find: