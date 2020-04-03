Cops seek man who tried to burgle an Astoria restaurant twice in less than a week: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly attempted to burgle an Astoria restaurant and club twice within a week last month.

On Saturday, March 21, around 11:35 p.m., a man broke the front door of Don Coqui Restaurant, located at 28-18 31st St., according to the NYPD. Once inside, the man stole around $8,055 worth of liquor, portable radios and cash before fleeing in an unknown direction, police say.

Less than a week later, on Friday, March 27, around 1:45 a.m., the man again attempted to break into Don Coqui, according to the authorities. This time, he attempted to enter the eatery by cutting a chain off of the front door with a power saw but was ultimately unsuccessful, police say.

The NYPD recovered video from the second burglary attempt as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to this burglary pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.