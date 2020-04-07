Commonpoint Queens delivers more than 1,800 meals to homebound seniors

A Queens organization is helping seniors through these tough times one meal at a time.

In a continuing effort to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic, Commonpoint Queens, formerly known as the Samuel Field Y And Central Queens Y, delivered more than 1,800 prepared meals to homebound seniors during the past week.

“Our goal is to not turn away a single senior in need, said Commonpoint CEO Danielle Ellman. “We need our community’s help. Because of the unprecedented crisis, we are confronted with overwhelming need alongside significant unexpected costs.”

According to Ellman, one of the unforeseen costs included an increase in Commonpoint’s budget for food for seniors, which rose 583.43 percent.

“Donations of any amount are gratefully accepted on our website,” Ellman said.

In addition to food donations, Commonpoint continues its programs and services virtually and in-person. The organization offers the following services to those in the community:

NYC and NYS registered emergency child care facilities at their Sam Field Center (Little Neck), Central Queens (Forest Hills), and Bay Terrace (Bayside) sites;

A food pantry which distributes groceries Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

Financial counseling for people who have lost their job and need help to manage their bills;

Teletherapy;

Live streaming and on-demand classes and enrichment events for all ages.

Since its inception, Commonpoint Queens has helped individuals and families “find support, connections and opportunities” in all stages of life. The social services organization runs their programs at 52 sites across Queens and helps 50,000 annually.

To learn more, visit www.commonpointqueens.org.