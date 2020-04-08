Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens to host pop-up food distribution event in Corona

Families and individuals in Corona can pick up a bag of food April 8 at the Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens Pop-Up Food Distribution.

The grab-and-go style event will take place at the Catholic Charities Therese Cervini Early Childhood Development Center, located at 35-33 104th St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for families and individuals hardest hit by the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grab-and-go style event will provide families and individuals with bags of food that will feed a family of three for three days. Catholic Charities prepared 750 bags and will also provide access to additional assistance, information and resources.

Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens is responding to the hardworking families in the primarily immigrant neighborhood by providing pop-up food pantries, access to supportive services via its call center and behavioral health services via telehealth.

In the past week, Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens has seen a 50 percent increase in the need for hot meals to be delivered to isolated seniors. On average, the agency distributes 5,000 meals, but as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Catholic Charities is delivering 8,000 meals weekly.

Food pantry distributions have also increased. On average, the agency distributes 83,000 meals per month within its food pantry network. Last week Catholic Charities saw a 20 percent increase across its 20 parish-based food pantries.

The pop-up food distribution is organized and funded by Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens as a direct response to our neighbors in need in both boroughs.