Ridgewood’s Valentino Food Market temporarily closes

Valentino Food Market announced Wednesday that it would temporary close its doors in Ridgewood.

The market, located at 66-64 Fresh Pond Road, announced the news on its website on April 8.

“As though we are all aware of the COVID-19 and its apex we will temporarily be closed. Just to clarify, we were not shut down by any department nor were their any CONFIRMED CASES of the COVID-19 to our knowledge,” the announcement reads. “It saddened me the most to read these false accusations that were posted. This virus is very serious and has taken the lives of many that are dear to us. We love our employees and value our customers. We felt taking this measure would protect us all and safe lives.”

The announcement then goes on to thank the community for its support.

“We are a third generation business and it means so much to us to continue to serve the community. We apologize for any inconveniences and look forward to opening soon. Thank you for your continued support and please be safe during these difficult times.”

Valentino Food Market is family owned and has operated in New York City since 1975, according to its website. The open-air market offers Italian specialties, produce, hot prepared food, and a butcher.

For more information, visit valentinofoodmarketridgewood.com.