The best online tutoring resources for children during COVID-19 pandemic

BY OLGA UZUNOVA

It’s challenging to keep kids focused on homework during this school closure, but that’s ok because there are enough teaching professionals and online tutoring resources that have you covered.

I don’t have the right approach to teaching, and I’m terrible at math, so I can’t really help with my son’s remote schooling. But, there are other great ways to support students during these difficult times. Numerous tutoring resources offer online one-on-one sessions that will help your kids tackle difficult subjects, homework, and standardized test prep.

Selected tutors with years of experience are there to assess your kids’ needs and develop a personalized educational curriculum that builds their confidence when it comes to school learning. Additionally, due to the school closures, some of these online tutoring resources are offering free consultations, lessons and discounts.

With over 35+ years of educational experience, the Princeton Review team of tutors will provide your child with the online tools to excel in all subjects. Princeton Review can help K-12 graders with homework, language lessons, and STEM workshops. The LiveOnline interactive platform allows students and tutors to take notes right on the teaching slide.

EBL Coaching is offering VIRTUAL one-on-one tutoring for students in grades PreK-12 in reading, writing, math, and executive functioning skills. Specialized instruction for students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and dyslexia is offered, including Orton Gillingham methods. Keep the kids on the learning path with individualized instruction and research-based methods from EBL Coaching during the COVID-19 quarantine. Tutoring sessions are now available on Skype and Zoom.

C2 Virtual test prep, tutoring, and college counseling ensures students’ academic success through elementary school to high school, and dream college acceptance. C2 Education offers math, reading, writing, social science and science classes for the little ones, and a huge variety of subjects and SAT prep for the college applicants. Supporting students during school closure, C2 Education launched a RISK-FREE offer that allows you to enroll now in a comprehensive program, and if you cancel before May 31, you can receive a full refund for any unused hours.

MATH 1-2-3 is a premium home and online tutoring service, specializing in all levels of mathematics. Their programs range from elementary school to college-level calculus. MATH 1-2-3 tutoring experts include only math professors, engineers, architects, and accountants. If your kid is preparing for a particular exam, don’t forget to check out the Prep for standardized tests and help them tackle calculator dependency.

Chess NYC & Williamsburg Tutoring have joined forces to offer homework help to your little ones. Kids can get academic support through discounted online services to ensure continued progress for students. Additionally, one-on-one tutoring and workshop sessions are available to students for as little as $18.

Alexander Tutoring is renowned for their unique approach to teaching math and science. Primarily focused on middle school and high school students. Actual physicists teach math and physics and help them find the best approach to resolving problem areas. They create a customized education plan for each student and then meet online to discuss and collaborate. Schedule the first session for free on their website.

It’s always a good time to encourage your kids to develop new skills that will set them up for success in school and life. The Coding Space promotes intellectual confidence, problem-solving skills, and computational thinking through coding. Working one-on-one, their tutors can instruct students with a range of abilities: from complete beginners to advanced IT specialists in JavaScript. Contact them to take advantage of limited-time offers, and up to 25% off virtual group classes and individual coding lessons online.

Whether your child is in elementary school, middle school or high school, Varsity Tutors provide the academic tools that lead to success. Online tutoring pairs your children with the best tutor in the U.S. for their particular needs, choosing from thousands of tutors nationally. With a powerful combination of video chat, interactive tools, and collaborative workspaces at their fingertips, students can enjoy all the benefits of a face-to-face tutoring experience.

Brooklyn Math Tutors are dedicated to: “Making math fun, the process of learning enjoyable, and the rest follows.” The company offers one-on-one academic support for children in grades three through 12, along with standardized test prep and a variety of free online resources. To see if Brooklyn Math Tutors is a good fit for your child, try the first Skype tutoring session for free. Or check out the online materials focused on preparation and motivation, standardized test prep, and summer study guides.

The innovative virtual learning platform features a selection of excellent workshops created and led by the brilliant IVY experts. Online activities are designed to empower students to sharpen valuable skills, work on inspiring projects, and add to their resumes, all while social distancing. Create your very own iOS app or become an essay-writing ninja, it’s up to the kids to decide. Taught by Ivy League professionals, these classes start at just $40.

This math-only education center looks to remodel the way your children understand and appreciate math by building upon what they already know and increasing their confidence. Their online private tutoring programs are available for students in grades one through 12. Mathnasium will focus on their particular needs and teach in a way that makes sense to them.

Private Prep’s mission is to create and support academic engagement, no matter where your child’s classroom may be. Private Prep’s team of experts help students not only succeed but to thrive. Whether for test prep, subject tutoring, college admissions, or help to complete assigned work, their personalized approach connects students with tutors ready to support them. Supporting students during the school closures, their online tutoring resource offers 15% off their virtual tutoring lessons and discounted group study sessions.

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.