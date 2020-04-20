Queens Virtual Interfaith Vigil to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 and essential workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens Virtual Interfaith Vigil will honor the thousands of lives lost in the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the essential workers in the borough on Tuesday, April 21.

The livestream, hosted by hosted by Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee in partnership with faith leaders and elected officials, event will begin at 5 p.m. and can be viewed at www.queensbp.org/interfaithvigil.

The event will be held in conjunction with U.S. Representatives Gregory Meeks and Grace Meng, and co-hosted by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Also co-hosting the vigil will be Senators Joseph Addabo Jr., Leroy Comrie, Michael Gianaris, John Liu, Jessica Ramos and Toby Ann Stavisky; Assemblymembers Jeffrion Aubry, Edward Braunstein, Michael DenDekker, Andrew Hevesi, Alicia Hyndman, Michael Miller, Catherine Nolan, Stacey Pheffer Amato, Nily Rozic, Aravella Simotas, Clyde Vanel and David Weprin; and Councilmembers Adrienne Adams, Costa Constantinides, Daniel Dromm, Barry Grodenchik, Robert Holden, Karen Koslowitz, Rory Lancman, I. Daneek Miller, Francisco Moya, Donovan Richards, Paul Vallone and Jimmy Van Bramer.

The confirmed faith leaders who are scheduled to speak include: Imam Shamsi Ali of the Jamaica Muslim Center, Reverend Dr. John H. Boyd, II of New Greater Bethel Ministries , Father Joseph Fonti of The Church of St. Mel, Pastor Ben Hur of Promise Church , Dr. Neeta Jain of International Ahimsa Foundation, Inc., Rabbi Mark Kaiserman of The Reform Temple of Forest Hills, Gurdev Singh Kang of the Sikh Cultural Society, Father Mike Lopez of All Saints Church, Rabbi Yossi Mendelsohn of Congregation Machane Chodosh, Dr. Uma Mysorekar of the Hindu Temple Society of North America, and Venerable Youwang Shih of the International Buddhist Progress Society.

To RSVP, visit www.queensbp.org/rsvp or call 718-286-2661.