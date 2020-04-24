School safety officer charged with assault after hitting her daughter in Queens home: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An NYPD school safety agent was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday, following a dispute with her daughter in Queens.

Around 8:25 p.m., on April 23, Mekal Kinchen struck her daughter inside her home, causing scratches to her 20-year-old daughter’s neck, according to the NYPD.

Kinchen, 41, most recently worked as a school safety agent in Queens, according to police. She has been on the force since 2012, according to the authorities.

As a result of the incident, Kinchen has been charged with assault.

The investigation is ongoing.