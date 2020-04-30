Cops seek duo who burgled four gas stations in Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for two men who allegedly burgled four gas stations from Long Island City to Bay Terrace from late March until early April. The duo has come away with over $14,000 worth of stolen goods during the string of alleged burglaries.

On Thursday, March 26, sometime between 8 p.m. and 5:45 a.m., two men threw a rock through the front door of a Mobil Gas Station located at 35-15 Greenpoint Ave., in Long Island City, according to the NYPD. Once inside, they stole various items and cash, police say.

About a week later, on Saturday, April 4, around 10:20 p.m., the duo broke into a different Mobil Gas Station – located at 44-02 Astoria Blvd., in Astoria – by breaking a lock on the front door, according to the NYPD. Once inside, they stole $7,800 worth of cigarette cartons, $500 in coins, and various electronic cigarette items valued over $1,000, according to the police. They fled the location in a Dodge Ram truck.

About 20 minutes later, around 10:40 p.m., the same two men hit the Mobil Gas Station in Long Island City from the first incident by breaking a lock on the front door, according to the authorities. Again, they made off with cash and various items from the gas station, resulting in a haul of over $2,400 in scratch-off lottery tickets, $2,000 in over-the-counter medicine, $250 in phone cars, $200 in cash and over $60 of grooming items between the two burglaries. cops say.

The individuals left the gas station in a Dodge Ram truck.

Later that night, around 11:50 p.m., the two men broke into a BP Gas Station located at 154-11 Horace Harding Exwy., and stole a box of electronic cigarettes, valued around $200, according to the authorities. They fled in a Dodge Ram truck.

About three hours later, on Sunday, April 5, sometime between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., the two men broke into a grocery store located at 208-24 Cross Island Pkwy. in Bay Terrace, according to the NYPD. They stole an undetermined amount of food items, according to the police. They individuals fled in a Dodge Ram truck.

In each incident, the two men are driven around by an unknown person who drives the Dodge Ram truck, according to the authorities.

Police recovered surveillance video of the suspects during the incident in the Astoria gas station.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.