Two men shot following dispute outside Woodside grocery store

Police are investigating a double shooting on a Woodside block Saturday night that left two men injured.

Authorities said the bullets flew at about 7:50 p.m. on May 2 in front of a grocery store at 51-15 Broadway.

Witnesses said they had heard a verbal argument, followed by gunshots. When officers from the 114th Precinct arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man shot in the stomach, and a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

Paramedics rushed both victims to Elmhurst Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.