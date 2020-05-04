Police seize nine motorcycles connected with reckless driving incidents near Astoria Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD seized a number of stolen motorcycles near Astoria Park during a traffic stop over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 2, around 2:50 p.m., police officers conducted a traffic stop after they spotted several people riding motorcycles in a reckless manner around Shore Boulevard and Ditmars Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

In total, the officers handed out 19 summonses and confiscated six of the motorcycles after making the stop, according to the police. No arrests were made in regard to the incident.

It was later discovered that two of the motorcycles confiscated had been previously stolen, according to the 114th Precinct.

Nice weather does not mean you can ride your motorcycle recklessly on the streets of New York. Our officers seized these motorcycles of the streets of #Astoria and two of them were stolen. #NoRecklessDriving pic.twitter.com/H0rVB70mIO — NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) May 2, 2020

The following day, Sunday, May 3, the 114th Precinct seized three more motorcycles for similar reckless driving around Astoria Park, according to the precinct’s Twitter account.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.