Quantcast

Police seize nine motorcycles connected with reckless driving incidents near Astoria Park

Photo via the 114th Precint/Twitter

The NYPD seized a number of stolen motorcycles near Astoria Park during a traffic stop over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 2, around 2:50 p.m., police officers conducted a traffic stop after they spotted several people riding motorcycles in a reckless manner around Shore Boulevard and Ditmars Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

In total, the officers handed out 19 summonses and confiscated six of the motorcycles after making the stop, according to the police. No arrests were made in regard to the incident.

It was later discovered that two of the motorcycles confiscated had been previously stolen, according to the 114th Precinct.

 

The following day, Sunday, May 3, the 114th Precinct seized three more motorcycles for similar reckless driving around Astoria Park, according to the precinct’s Twitter account.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Cops seek crook who burgled Glendale, Ridgewood restaurants in March
Cops seek crook who burgled Glendale, Ridgewood restaurants in March
Howard Beach man dies of alleged heroin overdose in 106th Precinct cell: NYPD
Howard Beach man dies of alleged heroin overdose in 106th Precinct cell: NYPD


Skip to toolbar