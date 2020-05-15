Off-duty cop arrested after threatening his wife with a gun in eastern Queens: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An off-duty NYPD police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he threatened his wife with a gun inside their Queens home earlier this year, according to the NYPD.

Sazal Roy, 30, was arrested by his fellow officers on May 15, around 2:15 a.m, and charged with menacing for the alleged domestic violence incident that occurred on March 1, according to the police.

His wife hadn’t reported the incident until recently, police sources say.

Roy, who lives within the confines of the 105th Precinct, has been with the NYPD since 2016, according to the NYPD. He most recently was assigned to a Transit command in Brooklyn, according to the authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.