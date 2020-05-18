Early-morning shooting left one man dead and another injured in Jamaica

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are investigating a shooting in Queens that left one man dead and another injured over the weekend.

According to police, at 12:50 a.m. on May 16 officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding two people shot in front of a deli located at 108-02 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica.

Upon their arrival, cops found 22-year-old Michael Navarrette with a gunshot wound to his head and a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital, where Navarrette died of his injuries on May 17. The 28-year-old victim is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.