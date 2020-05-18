Man dies of injuries after box truck driver strikes him in Kew Gardens: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man died of his injuries on Monday morning after he was hit by a box truck in Kew Gardens.

Authorities say that at around 6 a.m. on May 18, police responded to a call regarding a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 124-50 Metropolitan Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police learned that a 49-year-old man was struck by a box truck while trying to cross the street at the location.

EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the box truck remained at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.