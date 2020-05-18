Online gym classes for kids at home during coronavirus

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY REGAN MIES

If your child is finding it tough to stay active at home and looking for exciting new ways to get moving, New York City gyms for kids are offering online live streams and classes for all ages. Check out the YMCA’s dance parties and jumping jack challenges, Brooklyn Zoo NY’s at-home parkour classes and more online gym classes for kids at home.

YMCA

The YMCA is currently offering a series of free workout videos for kids on their YouTube channel, including cardio options like basketball drills, soccer drills, dance parties and jumping jack challenges as well as yoga classes with breathing and stretching exercises.

The 14th Street YMCA at First Avenue is live-streaming exercise classes for its members, including hour-long family fitness classes, Fit Family with Jacqueline, on Monday mornings and Saturday afternoons; for all 14Y members, log-in instructions can be found in the weekly newsletter. Virtual Youth Classes like ballet, gymnastics, youth sports basketball and youth sports conditioning are mainly for families who are already enrolled, but if you’re new to Youth Programs and want to register your child for a Virtual Youth Class, simply email AfterSchool@14StreetY.org.

Kidville

Kidville is a music, art and dance studio, kids’ gym, playground, pre-school and party place “rolled into one.” Currently, Kidville is offering their content through a digital membership. For a monthly price of $74.99, your child will have unlimited on-demand access to Kidville content. The membership includes over 80 interactive live classes every month and access to the Kidville Video Vault. The Video Vault holds all of Kidville’s previously aired, full-length gym, dance, art and music classes that can be viewed at any time. If the membership isn’t for you, Kidville’s pay-as-you-go, drop-in options for a la carte classes begin at $14.99.

Brooklyn Zoo NY Gym

Brooklyn Zoo NY Gym’s wide variety of online exercise classes for kids include acrobatics classes, hip-hop dance classes, basketball classes and more, tailored to children who are 7 to 15 years old. Parent-child classes are available for kids ages 3 to 7. Brooklyn Zoo NY’s trademark King of the Jungle classes are parkour-based and use calisthenics and cardio to keep kids active during quarantine. The online class gym membership, which provides access to all classes on Brooklyn Zoo NY’s robust online live stream schedule, costs $15; Brooklyn Zoo NY is also offering $5 drop-in classes so your child can see if the classes are right for them.

The Little Gym

The Little Gym believes in the importance of offering young children a safe and inspiring environment to direct their energy, build confidence and develop key skills through play. Stay engaged with The Little Gym through their YouTube channel, where they post videos like Dance Skill Spotlights, at-home sing-a-longs, and parent-child classes to keep your child moving and learning.

Super Soccer Stars

Super Soccer Stars, a New York-based sports program, is offering three options for online exercise and soccer skill development. First, your child can register for weekly classes, which are divided by age. Classes are 30 to 45 minutes, designed for small spaces and capped at 15 students per coach. Children ages 1 to 12 can participate in Super Soccer Star’s online classes at $45 per month.

Super Soccer Stars also offers live stream classes at $20 per month. Your child can follow along for energizing and interactive 20-minute lessons, available to stream seven days per week, and also access the archive of previously streamed lessons. Each session is age-specific and content-themed. Lastly, Super Soccer Stars has a 14-week age-specific curriculum of soccer skills available on their Skills + Drills mobile app.

