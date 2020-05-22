Meeks endorses Richard David for southeast Queens Assembly seat

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Congressman Gregory Meeks on Wednesday announced his support for Queens District Leader Richard David in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 31.

“Richard has a lot to offer. He is a compassionate leader who has fought for our communities while in government, as an educator, in the private sector and as an activist,” said Meeks, a former District 31 assemblyman. “I know Richard, and these are the skills, relationships and experience we will need to help us recover from COVID-19. Let’s unite and rise up in this election with Richard as our next Assembly member.”

David, an activist and CUNY Indo-Caribbean Studies Professor at York College, launched his campaign in February to replace former Assemblywoman Michele Titus’ southeast Queens seat representing District 31.

The district includes the neighborhoods adjacent to JFK Airport, including Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, Far Rockaway, Hammels, Richmond Hill, Rosedale, South Ozone Park, Springfield Gardens and Wakefield.

David said he was excited to receive Meeks’ endorsement.

“This is tremendous. He [Meeks] has been a trusted leader representing us for many years and we are fortunate to have his leadership during COVID-19,” said David, who has worked with Meeks. “By working together, we will rise up from this pandemic and build and strengthen the Democratic Party we want and deserve.”

David immigrated to the U.S. as an undocumented dreamer and has lived in southeast Queens for 25 years. He has spent over 10 years working at senior levels of government. He has also served as one of the youngest members of Queens Community Board 9, and co-founded a youth-led social justice organization to bring resources to the district.

Recently, David led the nonprofit desk at a private government relations firm. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he has worked to provide the hard-hit communities of his district with food and resources.

David has also received endorsements from the Alliance of South Asian American Labor; Stonewall Democratic Club; Muslim Democratic Club; National Association of Social Workers PAC; U.S. Cricket Umpires Association; Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club; New Amsterdam Voters Association; and the Queens Democratic Party.